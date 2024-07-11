Meg Ryan's son Jack Quaid shares interesting take on 'nepo baby' debate

Jack Quaid has acknowledged that people have called him a nepo baby (short for nepotism baby), while accepting that he is a privileged person.



The son of actors, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, in an interview with The Daily Beast talked about nepotism and admitted being a nepo kid.



"I'm inclined to agree that I am an immensely privileged person,” The Boys actor said.

“I was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle. I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors," he said.

He continued, "I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door. So if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a—off," he added."

Quaid was referencing Ryan's status as the "undisputed queen of rom-coms."

The actor was asked about what he thought when his mother defended him against the label in a November interview that she did with Glamour:

"That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege," the When Harry Met Sally star said.

Defending her statement, Quaid said, "My first thought was like, she's being a mom. She's being a loving mom. But I don't think she's trying to say that I'm not a nepo baby."

He added, "I think she's just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent. I don't think it undermines my talent. I know that I work hard, and I know I've heard 'no' way more than I've heard 'yes.'"

"But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most," he added by further saying, "Both things can be true. So no, I don't think she was trying to say that I'm not a privileged person. She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom."

Jack has followed in his famous parents' footsteps and is now an actor himself, with roles in hit franchises like The Hunger Games and Scream as well as a starring role on Amazon's The Boys.