Prince Harry lawyers explain why he deleted messages about 'Spare'

Prince Harry continues to stand his stance that there's “no cover up” involved in the case of deleting his text messages.

On June 27, lawyers for NGN who are the publishers of U.K.'s The Sun, accused the Duke of Sussex of “obfuscation” during his phone hacking lawsuit against the defendant.

They alleged that he “deliberately destroyed” relevant evidence, including hundreds of texts and emails.

Elevating their defence, English High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt agreed that there was “troubling evidence” that Harry eradicated messages “well after this claim was underway” and cited it as “a real concern.”

Harry himself had been the one to search for the relevant documents at his Montecito, California, home.

Judge Timothy had then demanded Harry to explain himself in court.

Now, Harry’s lawyers insist there’s no cover-up involved and claimed that he already went “above and beyond his obligations” to find the documents and have called the opposing counsel’s request a “classic fishing expedition.”

However, they did acknowledge that many of his texts, especially regarding his Spare memoir, were deleted because they contained “highly sensitive information about Harry and his family.”

“If leaked, would not only compromise his security, but also be potentially damaging to [him] and his family,” they said, according to In Touch.