Zayn Malik's new album sparks debate as fans rank tracks

Zayn Malik’s new album sparks debate as fans reveal their favourite tracks

Zayn Malik set social media and music streaming platforms abuzz after finally dropping his new album, titled KONNAKOL.

While the former One Direction star released Die For Me and Sideways from the fifth solo studio album prior to its release, fans now have full access to all 15-tracks, which divided Zayn’s admirers.

There’s debate over second and third place, but a single named Nusrat is the undisputed favourite among the majority of listeners.

Almost everyone agrees that the song which the X Factor alum has dedicated to Pakistani music legend and iconic qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan deserves the top position.

One fan wrote on X, “Crazy about this album! The way he uses his voice, the levels, and rhythms!! Love all the songs, but especially Nusrat.”

Another added, “This is the evolution we've been waiting for. Already have Nusrat and Sideways on repeat #KONNAKOL.”

Reddit users were actively sharing their rankings with one writing, “Most memorable songs for me are: Nusrat, Take Turns, Met tonight, Side Effects, Prayers and Love like i do.”

Another described Nusrat as “the best beginning song to ANY Zayn album.”

A third shared it’s “humble review” by penning a paragraph for each tracks with Nusrat earning the top spot followed by Betting Folks and Used to the Blues.

Others also came up with their almost same rankings but one tagged Prayers as number one and went on, “Used to the Blues and Fatal are my immediate favourites!”

While fans are done with their rankings, it remains to be seen what the charts will reveal as Zayn has just dropped the album and official numbers will take time.