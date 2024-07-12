Matt Damon tells Ben Affleck to spend more time with Jennifer Garner

Matt Damon is proving to be a doting friend to Ben Affleck by keeping him out of trouble amid his alleged divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a source has revealed.



According to a recent report, the Oppenheimer actor is encouraging the Gone Girl star to spend more time with Garner as he navigates separation from JLo.

A source close to the situation revealed that Damon's top priority is keeping Affleck out of trouble and preventing a relapse, noting how the actor has struggled with addiction in the past.

And for that purpose, Damon makes sure Affleck stays on track by making him to spend time with his ex-wife and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble,” they revealed. “The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option.”

Affleck has been in and out of rehab multiple times in the past. Last time he was in rehab was in 2018, when Garner supported him amid their divorce.

“She’s always been a calming influence on Ben,” the insider said. “Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids.”

“He’s also agreed to costar with Ben in a new crime thriller called RIP. Anything to keep him from having idle time on his hands.”