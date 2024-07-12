Henry Cavill, pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso caught on streets of London

Henry Cavill, pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso go on rare pre-baby outing

Henry Cavill and his very pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso were pictured in London with the latter flaunting her baby bump.



The Witcher actor and his ladylove were caught on camera coming out of their SUV and walking into the hotel in London on Thursday.

Viscuso's baby bump was on full display as she hold hands with Cavill and made her way through the crowd, as per images shared by The Mirror.

Cavill, who wore a buttoned-down shirt and jeans, was snapped giving out autographs to waiting fans. Viscuso, on the other hand, opted for a flowing dress and cropped cardi.



The 41-year-old actor and his 34-year-old partner first announced they were expecting their first child in April.

The same month, the Argylle star expressed his joy about becoming a father.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited," he revealed to Access Hollywood.

When complimented that he would make a "great dad", the smiling Man of Steel actor responded: "Thank you."

The couple, who have been dating for nearly three years now, went public with their relationship in 2021, when Cavill posted a picture of them enjoying a game of chess.

Later in 2022, they made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2.