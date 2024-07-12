Prince Harry receives support amid intense backlash over award

Prince Harry has finally received some support as a former royal butler claims the Duke is a "worthy recipient" of the Pat Tillman Award.



Despite a petition with over 70,000 signatures protesting the decision, the former Royal Butler Grant Harrold claimed that he believes Harry's involvement in the armed forces and his work with the Invictus Games make him a deserving recipient.

During an interview with GB News, Harrold was asked if he believes Harry to be deserving of the award, to which he said, "Personally, on this one, I think he is, because I'm aware of what that was like for him when I was working with the Royal Family.”

"I know how much it meant to him, with his involvement within the armed forces and setting up the Invictus Games. So to be given this award for those reasons, to my mind, makes sense,” he added.

Harrold acknowledged the backlash Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is getting since the award was announced but noted that it must be "weighing on Harry's mind.”

"I think what's happening just now is based on other things that have taken place,” he shared. "Obviously there's a lot of strong opinion about him, but I just feel it's a bit unfair to kind of judge him."