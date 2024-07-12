 
Kim Kardashian plans revenge on Taylor Swift with former beau: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to take the spotlight away from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

July 12, 2024

Kim Kardashian is seemingly looking forward to rob Taylor Swift off her NFL privileges.

As fans will know, a report by In Touch Weekly previously established that Odell Beckham Jr.’s “dump” has made the beauty mogul lose her self-esteem.

However, a new report by Life & Style revealed why Kim Kardashian wants to get the NFL star back even when she is crushing on Jude Bellingham.

A tipster spilled the beans and told the outlet, “She sees an opportunity.”

Revealing the secret motive behind her plans, the insider claimed that she envies the Eras Tour hitmaker and her highly publicized romance with Travis Kelce, who is also a NFL player. 

 “Specifically, Kim wants the over-the-top fame that dating an NFL player has brought Taylor Swift!” they added.

The source even remarked, “It’d be a win-win for Kim,” and noted, “She gets him back and takes some of that thunder away from Taylor,” after which they resigned from the chat.

For those unversed, this report comes after Taylor Swift reignited feud with the SKIMS founder when she released the diss track, thank you aIMee, which was an alleged dig at the mother of four. 

