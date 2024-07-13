James Paxton honors late father Bill with 'Twisters' cameo

Bill Paxton's son James starred in a side role in Twisters to honor his late father.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, a 30-year-old singer-actor talked about playing the role of a motel guest in a tornado scene.

"It's really a cameo, so it's an Easter egg for the fans of Dad and the original. I did this one for Dad,” he told the outlet.

James said, "Given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here," participating in the new film was "an emotional thing.

It is pertinent to mention that the original Twisters was premiered on May 10, 1996.

While revealing her intention behind acquiring the role he noted, "I wanted to be a conduit for his spirit there and cheer everyone in this production on to success, because I know he would be. I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him."

He went on to say, "And I realized there's a lot of amazing people involved in this that I would love to get to know. So it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there."

Moreover, James confessed that his father was his “best friend, and so I never shy away from talking about him and celebrating him."

For those unversed, Paxton passed away in February 2017 at the age of 61.