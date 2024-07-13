 
Geo News

James Paxton honors late father Bill with 'Twisters' cameo

The singer debuted his first single ‘Count On Me’ on July 12

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

James Paxton honors late father Bill with Twisters cameo
James Paxton honors late father Bill with 'Twisters' cameo

Bill Paxton's son James starred in a side role in Twisters to honor his late father.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, a 30-year-old singer-actor talked about playing the role of a motel guest in a tornado scene.

"It's really a cameo, so it's an Easter egg for the fans of Dad and the original. I did this one for Dad,” he told the outlet.

James said, "Given the context of my dad and his significance in the original and him not being here," participating in the new film was "an emotional thing.

It is pertinent to mention that the original Twisters was premiered on May 10, 1996.

While revealing her intention behind acquiring the role he noted, "I wanted to be a conduit for his spirit there and cheer everyone in this production on to success, because I know he would be. I wanted to do something that really honors his presence in this new chapter and really do something for him."

He went on to say, "And I realized there's a lot of amazing people involved in this that I would love to get to know. So it ended up feeling like the right thing to do, to be representative of Dad there."

Moreover, James confessed that his father was his “best friend, and so I never shy away from talking about him and celebrating him."

For those unversed, Paxton passed away in February 2017 at the age of 61.

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby video
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes to welcome third baby
Kylie Cantrall 'just so happy' over her role in 'Descendants'
Kylie Cantrall 'just so happy' over her role in 'Descendants'
Glen Powell shares real-life storm chasing adventure with 'Twisters' cast video
Glen Powell shares real-life storm chasing adventure with 'Twisters' cast
Eminem continues jibes about late paralyzed actor on ‘The Death of Slim Shady'
Eminem continues jibes about late paralyzed actor on ‘The Death of Slim Shady'
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts video
Taylor Swift impresses Channing Tatum with homemade pop-tarts
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Tom Cruise' candid reaction to new ‘Twisters' movie revealed
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Princess Anne makes royal return after weeks of hospitalization
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks
Eminem attacks Candace Owens in new song following her 'gay' remarks