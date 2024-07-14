Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher finally tie the knot in a 'private' ceremony

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher finally tied the knot after two years of engagement.

The Beverly Hills Cop actor and the Australian model who share an eight year old daughter Izzy Oona and a five year old son Max Charles, got engaged in September 2018.

According to People Magazine, the pair got married on Tuesday in Anguilla.

It is pertinent to mention that the People Magazine described the event as a “small private ceremony" in front of friends and family.

According to People, Paige was seen in a corseted gown adorned with lace by Mira Zwillinger, while Eddie donned a white Brioni suit.

In regards to Eddie’s marriages, it was his second marriage as the actor is a father to Eric, Myles, Mitchell, Zola Ivy, and Angel Iris who he shares with ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell Murphy. They got divorced in 2006.

Furthermore, according to The Mirror, it is Paige’s first marriage with Eddie Murphy as the pair started dating in 2012 and they welcomed their first child Izzy in 2016 and Max arrived in 2018 after their engagement.

Moreover, back in June, Eddie set tongues wagging after he referred to model Paige Butcher as his "wife" not once, but twice, during his chat on The New York Times podcast.

It has been reported by The Mirror that Paige Butcher doesn’t speak much about their relationship, however, she dished just how “sweet and romantic” Eddie can be on the Golden Globes red carpet back in 2020.