Sean Diddy Combs gets surprising backing amid abuse allegations

Ex Vibe Magazine editor recalls traumatic episode with Sean Diddy Combs

Former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith has just come forward to support Sean Diddy Combs' aggression.



For those unversed, Smith is the most recent individual to come forward with allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder, stating that Diddy had hurled abuses at him for not catering to his demands after a shoot.

“Combs wanted to see the Vibe covers before they went to press. It wasn’t our policy to show covers before publication,” recalled Smith. “After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we’d chosen — and to make us choose something else if he didn’t like what he saw.”

The statement came in a personal essay for the New York Times, referring to a Vibe shoot inspired by the poster for the 1978 Warren Beatty film Heaven Can Wait.

When the rapper allegedly called the veteran journalist’s office shortly after and said, “It was then that Combs told me, as I’ve retold hundreds of times over the years, that he would see me ‘dead in the trunk of a car.’”

“Not missing a beat, I told him he needed to take that threat back.”

Smith recalled Diddy's reaction to it as he responded, “‘Take what back?’” and broke into a 'vile laugh' as he told her ‘f*** you.’

“I know where you are right now. Right on Lexington,” he followed.

After Smith reached out to her attorney and threatened legal action, Combs quickly faxed over an apology.

Smith further alleged that the magazine’s servers were stolen from the office shortly after her argument with Combs. She recounted that their suspicions led to Diddy as the final issue was saved on one of the servers,

The publication managed to retrieve the issue as their art director had it saved on a disk.

Diddy is currently facing mutliple lawsuits, including one by model Adria English who claimed he 'groomed' her into sex trafficking.