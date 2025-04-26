Olivia Rodrigo gets real about her 'greatest fear' during concerts

Olivia Rodrigo reveals bizarre fear regarding her performances

Olivia Rodrigo's biggest fear about her performances is nature's call.

The singer, 22, made the bizarre admission during a chat with the press at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring into Action Gala this Thursday.

"[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage," Rodrigo said during the event, held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The Obsessed singer also revealed that she has a hydration tactic sorted to avoid the performance hiccup.

"I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage," Rodrigo said before explaining she she holds off on hydrating herself until the end of her performances.

Once she gets off stage, the first thing the award-winning singer does is take off her makeup and then "drink a lot of water."

Rodrigo now has a summer of headlining festival performances throughout June including at the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Glastonbury.

The three-time Grammy Award winner previously confessed she'd been “terrified” before taking the stage for the opening night of her Guts World Tour in February 2024.

"I was like, 'I should have rehearsed more. Like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing,'" Rodrigo told People Magazine that October during the red-carpet premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour. "But I was like, 'Oh well, I'm gonna go on.'"