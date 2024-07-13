Harry Styles' jaw-dropping 'mullet/mustache' look sends fans into frenzy

Harry Styles made a surprise appearance at Stevie Nicks' concert in BST Hyde Park.

During the show, Styles not only surprised audience with his performance but also with a dramatic new hairstyle.

He joined the little lies singer onstage to honor Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

The former One Direction member unveiled a shorter and curlier mullet paired with a new moustache, a departure from his previous looks.

Harry Styles debuted new look during his surprise appearance at Stevie Nicks' concert

This sudden transformation sparked a frenzy among his fans, who expressed their admiration on social media.

One user wrote on X, "never thought i’d see harry styles with the mullet/mustache combo."

lad in his signature 70s-style suit, Styles exuded confidence while Nicks delivered an emotional tribute to her late friend, Christine McVie.

Another fan wrote, "the voice. the hair. the outfit. oh my god. you have my heart harry styles."

Styles and Nicks captivated audiences with classic hits like Stop Draggin' My Heart Around and Landslide.