 
Geo News

Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon

Wimbledon ladies champion Barbora presented the gift to Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2024

Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet and special gift as she attended Wimbledon final with daughter Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Charlotte and Barbora Krejcikova as she revealed her gift.

According to royal expert Kate Mansey Wimbledon ladies champion Barbora gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used on Saturday when they met.

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also shared the photo and disclosed Kate Middleton’s gift, saying “Princess Charlotte looks pretty happy with Barbora Krejcikova’s tennis racket, which the Wimbledon ladies champion gifted to the Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon

Barbora of the Czech Republic defeated Italy´s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women´s title on Saturday for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage video
Fans applaud Taylor Swift security guard shadows her every move on stage
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Nicolas Cage's latest horror flick headed for new box office record
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Katy Perry explains concept behind 'overplaying' 'Woman's World'
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final video
Kate Middleton shares her true feelings as she attends Wimbledon final
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours video
Jennifer Lopez chooses to bond with Ben Affleck daughter amid split rumours
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Here's why Gypsy Rose Blanchard took 'Plan B' to conceive first child
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift swallows a bug AGAIN at Milan 'Eras Tour' show
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'
Austin Butler reveals how Tom Hardy treats him: 'Hero'