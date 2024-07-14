Kate Middleton receives special gift at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet and special gift as she attended Wimbledon final with daughter Princess Charlotte.



Kate Middleton took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Charlotte and Barbora Krejcikova as she revealed her gift.

According to royal expert Kate Mansey Wimbledon ladies champion Barbora gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used on Saturday when they met.



Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also shared the photo and disclosed Kate Middleton’s gift, saying “Princess Charlotte looks pretty happy with Barbora Krejcikova’s tennis racket, which the Wimbledon ladies champion gifted to the Princess of Wales.”

Barbora of the Czech Republic defeated Italy´s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women´s title on Saturday for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.