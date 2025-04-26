Real Reason why Katy Perry isn't addressing backlash over space trip

Katy Perry shrugs off backlash over her space trip

Katy Perry is reportedly "not interested" in addressing the backlash she receives after traveling to space.

An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on Saturday that the 40-year-old singer is still glad she had the opportunity to live one of her self-proclaimed “dreams.”

“When Richard Branson went a few years ago she started enquiring about how she could go and what it would cost, so it was a no-brainer when Lauren Sánchez invited her to join this mission, she jumped at the chance,” the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet, “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it.”

“She was in great shape mentally and physically for it, but it still took a lot of training to prepare, which was a thrill in and of itself,” a tipster continued.

The source added, “Katy loves taking on new challenges and she had the full support of Orlando, who coached her through different meditations that she used to keep herself calm during the take-off.”

“It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember,” concluded the insider.

For those unversed, Katy Perry was among the six women who traveled to space in April. She was brutally roasted for joining Blue Origin's all-female space flight.