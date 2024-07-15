James Paxton reflects on late father Bill Paxton's acting career advice

James Paxton shared his father Bill Paxton’s thoughts of him becoming an actor.



The 30-year-old actor who recently made a ‘cameo’, as a motel guest in the latest film Twisters, said to Entertainment Weekly that his father “was a bit reticent” about him choosing acting as a career.

"And at first, Dad was a bit reticent — just because he knows this is a very tough path and there's a lot of ups and downs and adversity that you go through just trying to build a career of longevity in acting and filmmaking," James told the outlet.

While quoting the late Aliens star’s words, he said, "And he said, 'Gosh, if there's anything else you want to do, even just as much or more, a little bit more, do that instead.' And I said, 'Dad, I really want to do this.'”

"And then, two years into auditioning full-time, I booked my first big break, a lead role on Eyewitness, directed by Catherine Hardwicke," James said, adding, "It was just a life-changing, career-changing experience because it really set me on a path and gave me legitimacy as my own actor."

For those unversed, Bill who is a father of two kids, James and Lydia whom he shared with his wife Louise, he was passed away in February 2017, at the age of 61.