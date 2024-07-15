Wiz Khalifa under fire for alleged drug possession in Romania

Wiz Khalifa got arrested in Romania and got charged with illegal drug possession.

It is pertinent to mention that French news agency, AFP reported that the rapper and actor was headlining the “Beach, Please” festival in Costinesti, Romania where the authorities allegedly found cannabis in his possession in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Page Six, as per the authorities, cannabis is considered a “risky drug” under Romanian law. If Wiz is convicted, he could face 10 years in prison.

In regards to this, the Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutor’s organization DIICOT stated to the French outlet that “on Sunday, the See You Again rapper smoked the drug onstage during his performance."

Furthermore, Page Six reported that “he was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis,” DIICOT said in its statement.

According to the earlier publication, a source claimed that Khalifa was taken in for questioning by local authorities early on Sunday along with several other people. He was charged but released soon after.

The Dickinson actor and American rapper shared a post on about his arrest shortly after being released as he tweeted, "Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage," he wrote. "They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time."

AFP reported that the investigation is still ongoing.

Moreover, as far as Khalifa is concerned, it has been a busy summer for him as last month he and his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, revealed that they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

Wiz also shares his 11-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor, with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.