 
Geo News

Brittany Mahomes gets her toddler's cuddles during third pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes gets her Patrick, her 19 months old's cuddles during her third pregnancy

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Brittany Mahomes gets her toddler's cuddles during third pregnancy 

Brittany Mahomes gets her toddler’s cuddles while she’s pregnant.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a clip on her Instagram stories while cuddling her son, Patrick, who is 19 months.

It is pertinent to mention that in the video, Brittany wrapped her arm around Patrick as she held onto his own foot.

Brittany even said, “Why are you so cute?” as she rested her head against her son's.

Brittany Mahomes gets her toddlers cuddles during third pregnancy

The toddler then shouted excitedly, leading to Brittany flashing a smile.

According to People, Brittany’s clip of her son, whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, came after she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed they were expecting their third baby together.

Furthermore, according to the earlier publication, the couple also share a three year old daughter, Sterling Skye who is 3-years-old.

The couple shared a collaborative post on Instagram Reels on July 12th while captioning it as, “Family of 5 coming soon, blessings on blessings." 

Charlize Theron on Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones' heartwarming gesture
Charlize Theron on Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones' heartwarming gesture
Are Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams Hollywood's next power couple? video
Are Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams Hollywood's next power couple?
Prince Harry is mining his innermost turmoil and pain for a few dollars video
Prince Harry is mining his innermost turmoil and pain for a few dollars
Shannen Doherty and ‘Charmed' costars' plan for her return in reboot revealed video
Shannen Doherty and ‘Charmed' costars' plan for her return in reboot revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton enjoy football with kids Charlotte, Louis
Prince William, Kate Middleton enjoy football with kids Charlotte, Louis
Tori Spelling grieves 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Shannen Doherty's loss
Tori Spelling grieves 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star Shannen Doherty's loss
Prince Harry has had the wind taken out of his sails video
Prince Harry has had the wind taken out of his sails
Kourtney Kardashian hosts dreamy beach party for Penelope's 12th birthday video
Kourtney Kardashian hosts dreamy beach party for Penelope's 12th birthday