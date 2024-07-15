Brittany Mahomes gets her toddler's cuddles during third pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes gets her toddler’s cuddles while she’s pregnant.



The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a clip on her Instagram stories while cuddling her son, Patrick, who is 19 months.

It is pertinent to mention that in the video, Brittany wrapped her arm around Patrick as she held onto his own foot.

Brittany even said, “Why are you so cute?” as she rested her head against her son's.

The toddler then shouted excitedly, leading to Brittany flashing a smile.

According to People, Brittany’s clip of her son, whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, came after she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed they were expecting their third baby together.

Furthermore, according to the earlier publication, the couple also share a three year old daughter, Sterling Skye who is 3-years-old.

The couple shared a collaborative post on Instagram Reels on July 12th while captioning it as, “Family of 5 coming soon, blessings on blessings."