Is Kanye West embracing 'normal look' as Bianca Censori seeks attention?

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have recently attracted attention due to their contrasting public appearances.

According to Mirror report, body language expert Judi James noted the change in West's appearance, after his recent outing with Censori.

Censori was spotted wearing a bikini top on a date with the rapper, continuing her trend of bold and revealing outfits.

In contrast, West opted for a more understated style, marking a significant shift from his previous cosplay-inspired outfits.

Censori has been seen in a series of provocative ensembles throughout the year which reportedly caused concern among her parents, who worry that the rapper may be influencing her choices.

However, Judi stated, "This is something of a turn-around in the dynamics of this couple. Kanye now appears almost like any ordinary tourist, suggesting he’s stopped playing the game and is opting for a more normal look.

She also observed that Censori seems even more determined to gain attention, stating, "This suggests she’s still keen to get some mileage out of her ability to shock and gain attention. Holding Kanye’s arm she might have her face part hidden under the baseball cap, but her chin is raised in a look of defiance."