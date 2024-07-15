 
Lionel Messi celebrates historic Copa America win by Argentina

Lionel Messi and his team of Argentina bagged the trophy for this year's Copa América tournament

July 15, 2024

Lionel Messi just celebrated Argentina’s win at the Copa América tournament held on Sunday, July 14.

Their victory marked a historic milestone as they won against Colombia with a 1-0 score.

The soccer legend took to his official Instagram account not only to celebrate his win but to dedicate the victory to his family as well.

“Family thank you for always being there,” the 37-year-old athlete wrote underneath a picture of himself with his family that included his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Ciro, Mateo and Thiago

The family of five could be seen grinning ear to ear as they posed for the camera with the Copa América trophy.

With having one the previous tournament finale in 2021 and now scoring the trophy for this year too, Messi also uploaded a picture of himself holding two trophies penning "One more...," as a caption for the post.

Roccuzzo, Messi’s 36-year-old wife also did not shy away in appreciating her partner as she uploaded a separate post, featuring family photos following the win, while the caption read, "CHAMPIONS OF AMERICA VAMOS (LETS GO) ARGENTINA !!!"

