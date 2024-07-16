Kel Mitchell shares acting advice with kids after 'Good Burger 2' cameos

Kel Mitchell gave some valuable advice to his kids on pursuing acting as a career.



At the Kids Choice Awards held on Saturday, July 13, the 45-year-old actor reunited with his Kenan & Kel costar, Kenan Thompson.

Following Kel’s kids' appearance in his film Good Burger 2, the father of four revealed top-tier acting advice he gave his kids to People magazine.

He told the outlet, "Well, you know what? It was for fun because they just enjoyed it and wowed the producers. You know what I mean?"

The Emmy Award-nominated actor said that the cameos were ‘for fun’ and he would support their kids in their acting careers if they followed their father’s footsteps

"So it was for fun, but if they want to continue to do it, I'll support them, but they got to want to do it,” he added.

Kell further advised his kids to "have a good sense of self and faith."

"And then they have a dad that has been through it so he can actually help them out through it all. But they got to love it," Kell noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kel shares 4 children, including 4-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Wisdom with his wife Asia Lee as well as 24-year-old Lyric and 22-year-old Allure with his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton.