Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming ‘You' season five: See pics

Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming 'You' season five

Penn Badgley and Madeline Brewer star in the fifth and final season of 'You'

July 16, 2024

Penn Badgley and The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer looked loved up while filming the fifth and final season of hit thriller You.

In photos circulating on X, Badgley and Brewer can be seen sitting on director’s chairs, walking together and using hand held fans to keep cool.

The duo were also snapped shooting a scene where they looked lovingly at each other.

Badgley, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg, wore a blue button up shirt, leaving the top few buttons open.

Meanwhile, The Handmaid's Tale star, who plays Joe's new victim, Bronte, looked chic in a grey vest and blue jeans.

The final season began filming in March and brings back the Easy A star in the lead role, while no other returning actors have been confirmed.

You premiered its first season in 2018 and left audiences hooked with Joe’s fixation on an NYU graduate student and writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

From the second season onwards, Joe gets infatuated with heiress and wellness expert Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), whom he ends up marrying.

In the upcoming season, Madeline Brewer’s Bronte will become Penn Badgley’s Joe’s new victim. 

