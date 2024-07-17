Sofía Vergara's ex husband Joe Manganiello breaks silence on their divorce

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara’s ex-husband denied her claims that they divorced after a disagreement about kids.



The 47-year-old actor appeared in a recent interview with Men’s Journal and addressed Vergara’s claims about the dissolution of their marriage after seven years.

It is pertinent to mention that during an interview with El País the Modern Family star said that Manganiello’s wish to expand their family was the reason behind their shocking divorce.

She told the outlet at the time, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."

However, in the latest report, the True Blood alum said Vergara’s claims were "simply not true."

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated," Manganiello said to the outlet.

He went on to say, "I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

He further explained, “It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens," adding how this false framing has affected the perception of his character.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That’s never who I was," Manganiello added.

The pair’s divorce was confirmed by People magazine in July 2023.