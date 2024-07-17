 
King Charles finds way to establish relationship with Archie, Lilibet amid feud

July 17, 2024

King Charles is determined to find to a way to keep in touch with kids of his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their years-long feud.

As per latest reports, the monarch is going to great lengths to ensure that he has a bond with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be joining him at Balmoral.

For the unversed, the Royal family is set to have a traditional summer reunion at Balmoral. However, new reports have revealed that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to it.

Hence, to keep a Royal connection alive with Archie and Lilibet, Charles will take help of video calls, a source revealed to The Express. 

"Charles really does want to build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them,” the source told the publication.

“So it's possible that the Sussexes might go alone at the end of the summer just before the King returns to London, but it's highly unlikely given the current tensions,” they added.

"The most likely option is for the King to keep in contact with his grandchildren via Skype calls so that he doesn't lose touch with what they're getting up to." 

