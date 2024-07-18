Meghan Markle reminded of UK wedding amid 'rotten time' cries

Meghan Markle complaints about a cold welcome in the UK have been called out by an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who seemed to have a 'rotten time' in the country after marrying Prince Harry, is reminded the lavish wedding ceremony she enjoyed with the Royal Family.

Michael Cole told GB News: "Weren't they well-received in this country? Look how welcomed they were."

"She had a terribly rotten time. Well I'm sure that's a surprise to the people who stood 20 deep in Windsor Great Park and cheered them on their wedding day."



The royal commentator went on: "There was universal welcome in the media to the Sussexes as a breath of fresh air and a welcome addition to the Royal Family.

"One wonders what they've got to worry about, there they are living in California in a hilltop fortress with two healthy, beautiful children.

"They've got lots of friends, lots of money, lots of praise, lots of fame and lots of interesting things to do."

This comes as editors Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, spoke about Meghan and Harry's popularity in the UK.



Speaking to TV host Nana Akua on GBN America, Ms Ungar-Sargon said: "They represent in America the kind of empty, vacuous, rich, lecturing, smug [type] but also think they are better than everybody else, but the only thing that makes them better is that they’re rich.

"That’s what they represent in America. It's the worst kind of celebrity who became famous due to nothing that they themselves accomplished."