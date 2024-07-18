Kate Middleton reacts to ‘mealy-mouthed’ message from Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a public message to Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis, earlier this year.



The Sussexes said that they wished "health and healing" to the Princess of Wales while calling for her and her family to heal "privately and in peace.”

However, new report by GB News suggests that their ‘mealy-mouthed’ message did not sit well with Princess Kate and Prince William.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Michael Cole revealed that William has made it clear that Harry will not be welcomed back into the royal fold anytime soon.

He said that the Prince of Wales is "adamant" about his stance, adding, “There’s going to be no softening of the adamantine response to what he’s done.”

“He’s done the unthinkable,” Cole said of Harry. “In this life, most men can put up with insults, it happens. You get insulted. I’ve been insulted by experts over the years and men can put up with that.”

“What they cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with. Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticized,” he continued.

“Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate,” the expert continued to say before spilling Kate’s reaction on Harry and Meghan’s response over news of her cancer diagnosis.

He said, “Even when her cancer was diagnosed and she announced it herself. The message they sent was sort of a mealy-mouthed thing.”