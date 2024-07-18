Angelina Jolie pleads Brad Pitt to withdraw lawsuit for kids' sake

Angelina Jolie is reportedly urging Brad Pitt to withdraw his lawsuit over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

According to Entertainment Tonight report, Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy released a statement on July 17 appealing Pitt to end the dispute, which has been going for years.

In the statement, Murphy claimed Pitt has tried to control Jolie by demanding a newly expanded non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.

"While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong," statement read.

The legal battle over Chateau Miraval began in 2021 when the actress sold her shares in the vineyard. Pitt sued Jolie, accusing her of violating their agreement, as he had planned to buy her out.

However, Jolie countered that the actor would only purchase her shares if she agreed to a more expansive NDA, which she refused, alleging it was meant to cover up his abusive behavior.