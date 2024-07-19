 
Geo News

Royal insider exposes Kate Middleton's prenup talks with Prince William

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s prenuptial conversations brought to light

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Royal insider exposes Kate Middletons prenup talks with Prince William
Royal insider exposes Kate Middleton's prenup talks with Prince William

The lack of any prenuptial agreement between Prince William and Kate Middleton has just become a topic of great discussion among experts.

Princess Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson started the actual conversation with his words of advice to the Princess.

According to a report by The Mirror he warned Kate against marrying without a prenup because “If she was my sister, I'd tell her to get a good prenup.”

Mainly because “Kate's not just going into a marriage, she's going into a business.”

This claim however has been followed by an admission from royal sources who refuted the possibility of any legally binding documents being presented to Prince William at the time of marriage.

According to this source and The Daily Mail, “For him to refuse, it would have had to have been suggested to him by someone and it was not. There is no prenuptial agreement in place for this wedding.”

Janet Jackson reveals she hates giving an interview
Janet Jackson reveals she hates giving an interview
Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey 'totally open' for THIS movie sequel
Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey 'totally open' for THIS movie sequel
Johnny Depp, Will Smith share similar 'passions:' Report
Johnny Depp, Will Smith share similar 'passions:' Report
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt parted ways over 'different parenting styles'?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt parted ways over 'different parenting styles'?
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's age defying secrets revealed
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's age defying secrets revealed
Christopher Reeve's son Will to make special cameo in new 'Superman' movie
Christopher Reeve's son Will to make special cameo in new 'Superman' movie
Kim Kardashian suffers injury 'more painful than childbirth'
Kim Kardashian suffers injury 'more painful than childbirth'
Fans react to Johnny Depp, Will Smith's 'dream' beach getaway
Fans react to Johnny Depp, Will Smith's 'dream' beach getaway