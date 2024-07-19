Royal insider exposes Kate Middleton's prenup talks with Prince William

The lack of any prenuptial agreement between Prince William and Kate Middleton has just become a topic of great discussion among experts.

Princess Diana's former private secretary Patrick Jephson started the actual conversation with his words of advice to the Princess.

According to a report by The Mirror he warned Kate against marrying without a prenup because “If she was my sister, I'd tell her to get a good prenup.”

Mainly because “Kate's not just going into a marriage, she's going into a business.”

This claim however has been followed by an admission from royal sources who refuted the possibility of any legally binding documents being presented to Prince William at the time of marriage.

According to this source and The Daily Mail, “For him to refuse, it would have had to have been suggested to him by someone and it was not. There is no prenuptial agreement in place for this wedding.”