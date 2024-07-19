Prince Harry becoming tone deaf day by day

Prince Harry’s penchant for being completely tone deaf to the perceptions of everyone around them has just been called out.



Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl made these accusations public during her interview with Kinsey Schofield's Heirs and Spares.

There she touched on the couple’s controversy, and its increase since the Pat Tillman award, and even branded him “slightly tone deaf” to people’s perceptions.

According to Ms Nicholl the reason for this nature is perhaps that, “I think they probably are so immersed in their own narrative that they find it quite hard to understand why people take a pop at them.”

“They probably find it so hard to understand why they are do divisive,” she also added during the course of her chat.

As a result of that Ms Nicholl did warn, “I do think that sometimes they have the tendency to come over as being slightly tone deaf,” before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed this has all come to head following the fiasco that erupted over Prince Harry’s acceptance of the Pat Tillman award, that had thousands of signatures, demanding a new nominee.

From the public to even the family of Mr Tillman himself, whom the award is named after, put down the decision.

It is pertinent to mention that Pat Tillman is a former American footballer who gave up his multi-million dollar sports contract to enlist in the army