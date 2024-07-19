Kate Middleton’s cancer transforming her priorities

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s cancer transformation has just started to change everything



Royal author Robert Jobson issued these claims and sentiments while addressing Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance.

The author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen shed some light into the shift in priorities that are taking place, in a chat with InStyle.

According to the expert, prior to her cancer diagnosis, Kate “used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.”

They also added, “She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”

This update has been brought forward, shortly after Kate Middleton made another public appearance, this time for Wimbledon.