 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's cancer transforming her priorities

Kate Middleton’s cancer has started changing things in her life, almost completely

By
Web Desk
|

July 19, 2024

Kate Middleton’s cancer transforming her priorities

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s cancer transformation has just started to change everything

Royal author Robert Jobson issued these claims and sentiments while addressing Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance.

The author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen shed some light into the shift in priorities that are taking place, in a chat with InStyle.

According to the expert, prior to her cancer diagnosis, Kate “used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.”

They also added, “She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”

This update has been brought forward, shortly after Kate Middleton made another public appearance, this time for Wimbledon. 

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's preparations for baby arrival revealed
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert video
Princess Charlene continues to support husband Prince Albert
Armie Hammer breaks silence on branding ex Paige Lorenze with knife
Armie Hammer breaks silence on branding ex Paige Lorenze with knife
Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo anniversary outing in new Hamptons hotspot
Inside Jennifer Lopez's solo anniversary outing in new Hamptons hotspot
King Charles finally gives up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feud video
King Charles finally gives up on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feud
Kesha hints at relationship status with new move
Kesha hints at relationship status with new move
Aespa's 'Armageddon' sets new records on Billboard
Aespa's 'Armageddon' sets new records on Billboard
King Charles makes major decision as Prince William tries to take over monarchy
King Charles makes major decision as Prince William tries to take over monarchy