Melissa Gorga showcases 'sadness' over 'Bravo' star Kyle Richards

Melissa Gorga felt 'sad' for fellow Bravo star, Kyle Richards

It is pertinent to mention that the Real Housewives Of New Jersey cast member released a new On Display w/ Melissa Gorga podcast episode, titled as Been There, Done That, with her husband Joe Gorga.

During their conversation, Melissa stated that she was surprised to find out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Mauricio Umansky were truly separated post 27 years of marriage after the real estate broker was pictured allegedly kissing another woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, on July 16.

According to People, Melissa questioned, “Did you see this on Instagram today yet? Oh my God. I saw Mauricio kissing a new girl.”

While describing the image to her husband, she added that she couldn’t tell from the paparazzi shot if the woman was a “younger girl,” however, added that “she looks like a pretty girl.”

As per the earlier outlet, Melissa began at length by admitting, “But she's like leaning up and hugging him and they look like they're so happy to kinda greet each other in an airport. And I think it's in Greece. Like he arrived at Greece in Mykonos maybe or something, and she was there waiting for him at the airport.”

Though the news of Richards and Umansky’s separation has been public for a year, Melissa continued to explain why seeing the image of him lip locking with another woman came as a shock.

As per the reports by the same outlet, the reality star recounted by saying, “Just to see another woman embrace one of my friend's husbands that, you know, Joe, we've been to dinner with them many times. We’ve — it was a little sad.”

While discussing about the former couple, Melissa stated, “But I couldn't help but think about Kyle, and I'm just like, Like these long-term, amazing marriages that you think are going to go on forever,” she said of the former couple.



For those unversed, Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996, and are parents to daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards is also a mom to daughter Farrah Brittany from her previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.