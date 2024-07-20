Why Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh published name change

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is officially dropping the "Pitt" surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's name change announcement in the newspaper was a must, per an expert.

According to California-based family law attorney David Glass, Shiloh’s petition to drop her father’s surname “Pitt” from her last name had to published as it is the official process.

“In reality, it could not have been avoided,” Glass told People.

“... She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad 4 weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification,” he explained.

He noted that the Troy star doesn’t have much power to stop the name change: “These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities," he continues.

“I’ve never seen one opposed in court. Brad could come to court and say, for example, that Shiloh has been alienated against him by the mother. … But because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants,” he added.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The duo got separated in 2016 and have since been fighting a contenciosu divorce battle in court.