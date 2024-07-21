 
Meghan Markle no longer cares whether Thomas Markle lives anymore

Meghan Markle’s feelings for ‘unnecessary father’ Thomas Markle laid bare

Web Desk
July 21, 2024

Meghan Markle no longer cares whether Thomas Markle lives anymore
Meghan Markle no longer cares whether Thomas Markle lives anymore

Meghan Markle has started feeling an overwhelming amount of apathy for her father Thomas Markle.

Royal author Tom Bower told The Sun's Matt Wilkinson about this revelation.

He started it off by saying that with Meghan seemingly wearing her emotions on her sleeve, “I feel intensely sorry for him, he's a very decent man, very hard-working, he was a wonderful father.”

Not to mention, “Meghan owes him such a lot, and she's treated him appallingly.”

“She's treated him in a way which is just totally unwarranted,” the expert also went as far as to say.

To make matters worse “sitting in a rather shabby cabin in New Mexico and he doesn't deserve what she's ladled out.”

“Even when he had his heart attack and wasn't able to get to the wedding, no one was there to help him.”

“I think the Palace behaved appallingly towards him, abandoned him, very much, I think, because Harry and Meghan themselves just thought he was someone who could be ignored,” Mr Bower also went as far as to add.

