Shania Twain joins Andrea Bocelli for Italian rendition of special song

Shania Twain and Andrea Bocelli delivered a memorable performance in Tuscany.



On July 19, Twain joined him for a duet of her 1998 hit From This Moment On, newly translated into Italian as Da Stanotte in Poi.

The collaboration was part of Bocelli's Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration event, which commemorates his 30 years in the music industry.

The performance featured Bocelli singing in Italian while Twain joined in the English chorus, accompanied by a full orchestra.

The song was recently released as the first single from Bocelli’s upcoming Duets album, which will also feature collaborations with artists like Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, and Marc Anthony.

The concert series, held over three nights, also included performances by other notable guests such as Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, and Brian May.

Previously, Bocelli described the duet experience as deeply exciting and spiritual, stating, "to mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time.

He added in his statement, "Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet. We singers are in constant search of colleagues able to give life to this alchemy."