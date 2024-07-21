 
Jennifer Lopez holds 'Bridgerton' themed party amid crumbling marriage

Jennifer Lopez had a pre-birthday celebration in the Hamptons

July 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez just had a pre-birthday celebration alongside family.

On Saturday, the 54-year-old songstress held a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons.

This celebration comes amid her marital tension with husband, Ben Affleck and ahead of her 55th birthday, that would be on July 24.

As per PEOPLE magazine, workers at the venue were spotted setting up for the event with a horse trailer, valet, security, waiters and more present outside of where the party was being held.

Additionally, trucks carrying furniture and flowers could be seen being unloaded ahead of the party.

Later, many guests were seen arriving for the party in attire that seemed much like royalty. This also included Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was seen rocking a blue-coloured gown.

The This Is Me… Now hit-maker’s celebration comes shortly after she uploaded a rather cheerful post.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Lopez sent out a positive message to her followers. Underneath three smiley selfies, she wrote that it was "gonna be a great day," wishing her fans a “happy Saturday."

