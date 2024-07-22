Shiloh Jolie’s attorney speaks out after name change announcement in newspaper

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh’s attorney spoke out after her recent announcement in a newspaper about her dropping ‘Pitt’ from her surname.



The teenager filed to change her surname on May 27 which was her 18th birthday also.

Shortly after, she published a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times.

Shiloh’s attorney Peter Levine said in a statement, “The media should be more careful in their reporting.”

The attorney continued, “Especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.”

He further explained the process, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.”

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required,” he added.

Moreover, as per People magazine, a legal expert said that Shiloh's official name-changing process can not be completed without publishing an announcement in a newspaper.