Madonna stuns in denim outfit in her latest photo shoot

Madonna has looked stunning in her jaw-dropping denim outfit in the latest photoshoot.

The singer posed for a photoshoot in a vintage Jaguar as she shared pictures on her Instagram account.

'Mood in LNDN……….. 68 Jaguar,' she captioned her Instagram update.

For the fancy shoot, the 65-year-old singer wore a denim mini dress and fishnet tights while posing on the back of car's leather seats.

She opted for a Louis Vuitton handbag with her outfit, wearing heeled lace-up boots.

The update comes after the singer announced a major career update, last week.



Taking to Instagram, the singer had announced that she will resume working on her delayed biopic.

One of the images showed what appears to be the title page of the project, which she confirmed is titled Who's That Girl.

Ozark actress Julia Garner has been announced as landing the lead role in the film project.

The movie is expected to begin filming within a year, with Madonna herself behind the camera.

The singer is said to be taking on the role as director of the project.