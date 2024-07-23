 
Geo News

Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle was worried about her life ahead of marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle asked a strange question from her friends as media learnt the news of her romance with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who started dating the Duke in 2016, was terrified when the paparazzi learnt about her association with the Prince.

Revealing Meghan’s reaction to the whole fiasco, author Omid Scobie writes in book ‘Finding Freedom.’

He writes : "One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan. Until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours. They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn't be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.

The author adds: "Prior to meeting Harry, the only times she experienced cameras were on a set or on a red carpet," they wrote.

"The security was necessary. Shortly after the news broke, a photographer from an LA-based photo agency had scaled the fence into her back garden and waited for Meghan by her car, hoping to get a picture before she headed out to run errands. Meghan was terrified and called the police.'This is how it's always going to be, isn't it?', she said to a friend,” questioned Meghan as her life flashed before her, notes the writer.

Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'
Evelyn Thomas, 'High Energy' hit-maker breathes her last at 70
Evelyn Thomas, 'High Energy' hit-maker breathes her last at 70
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules