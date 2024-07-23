Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle asked a strange question from her friends as media learnt the news of her romance with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who started dating the Duke in 2016, was terrified when the paparazzi learnt about her association with the Prince.

Revealing Meghan’s reaction to the whole fiasco, author Omid Scobie writes in book ‘Finding Freedom.’

He writes : "One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan. Until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news. A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours. They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn't be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.

The author adds: "Prior to meeting Harry, the only times she experienced cameras were on a set or on a red carpet," they wrote.

"The security was necessary. Shortly after the news broke, a photographer from an LA-based photo agency had scaled the fence into her back garden and waited for Meghan by her car, hoping to get a picture before she headed out to run errands. Meghan was terrified and called the police.'This is how it's always going to be, isn't it?', she said to a friend,” questioned Meghan as her life flashed before her, notes the writer.