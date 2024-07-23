Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'

Halsey recently released her newest track, The End, and opened up about health issues that have threatened her music career since 2022.

On June 4, the 29-year-old announced her single and a new album. She also stated she believed she was “lucky to be alive”.

A day later, in an Instagram post, they shared that they’d been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder and mentioned that both were either being managed or in remission.

On July 18, the Control singer provided a follow-up on X regarding her album and claimed that its vibe was “All over the place”.



“When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make, so I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet,” they shared.

On X, Halsey has delved into her emotions even more, and during a Q&A, stated, "So basically, I tried to take a break for some privacy. And then I got sick. And the break lasted 2 years longer than I had wanted/intended. and I was just desperate to do the thing I love again. It’s different now. But I still love it and I have so much gratitude."