 
Geo News

Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'

Halsey released their latest album, titled 'The End' on June 4, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music might be the last
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'

Halsey recently released her newest track, The End, and opened up about health issues that have threatened her music career since 2022.

On June 4, the 29-year-old announced her single and a new album. She also stated she believed she was “lucky to be alive”. 

A day later, in an Instagram post, they shared that they’d been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder and mentioned that both were either being managed or in remission.

On July 18, the Control singer provided a follow-up on X regarding her album and claimed that its vibe was “All over the place”.

“When I started writing it, I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make, so I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do, but hadn’t tried yet,” they shared.

Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music might be the last

On X, Halsey has delved into her emotions even more, and during a Q&A, stated, "So basically, I tried to take a break for some privacy. And then I got sick. And the break lasted 2 years longer than I had wanted/intended. and I was just desperate to do the thing I love again. It’s different now. But I still love it and I have so much gratitude."

Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question video
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question
Bella Thorne resents Ozempic for creating 'crazy beauty standards'
Bella Thorne resents Ozempic for creating 'crazy beauty standards'
JoJo Siwa becomes only person to beat Taylor Swift in surprising category video
JoJo Siwa becomes only person to beat Taylor Swift in surprising category
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for George's 11th birthday
Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans for George's 11th birthday