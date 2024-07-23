'Emily In Paris' season four trailer released with love & surprises awaiting

The Emily In Paris season four trailer is here with lots of exciting details.



It is pertinent to mention that this season lifts the lid on Lily Collins character as Emily's love triangle with Alfie and Gabriel takes a different turn.

As per Daily Mail, part 1 of the hit Netflix series, will be airing on August 15 and we will see Emily attempt to steer clear from her double romances and focus on herself.

As far as Emily is concerned, she will be roaming around the magical city of Paris while bumping into many new guys as she realizes that she needs new experiences after last season’s failed romances.

However, as she tries her best to embrace newly-single life, Emily can't help but reminisce on her relationships with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

As per the earlier publication, while being with her best friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) who urges her "no relationship is perfect" as Emily asks for advice and she quickly finds herself running back to the love triangle to find her one.

In a predicament, Emily even states, “I really thought that I could move on from them but they both means so much for different reasons.”

In regards to her work life, Emily once again clashes with her boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) when her blogging and her love life clashes with her work in the office.

According to Daily Mail, the first five shows will be available to watch on August 15 with viewers having to wait almost an entire month for the second instalment which will air on September 12.