How Prince William, Kate welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan with 'small gesture' on funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended a kind gesture to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were amongst the hosts of the final rites of Her Majesty, ensured the Sussexes, who flew from California, were taken care of.

The Inside Story by author Robert Hardman says: "Inside the palace, all members of the Royal Family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper. Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way. It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved."

This comes as Harry dubbed William as a mainstream Royal, who wanted life partner to fit into a mould.

He spoke on Netflix: "Speaking in the first episode of the Netflix documentary, he said: "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with."





