Halle Berry marks 20 years of film ‘Catwoman’: 'I will forever be CATWOMAN'

Halle Berry marked 20 decades of Catwoman is her furry fellows.

The 57-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, June 22, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic film Catwoman.

In the celebratory post, Halle shared a series of photos posing with her cats Boots and Coco while wearing a black mask on her eyes.

She penned down a detailed note paying tribute to her character.

She began with, "It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life.

Halle went on to say, “She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

Halle expressed her gratitude to her acquaintance who helped her rescue the kittens, "Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!”

It is pertinent to mention that the movie, Catwoman was released in 2004 and made $84 million with a total budget of $100 million.