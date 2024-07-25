 
Doctor explains Nicole Kidman's age-defying looks: 'Aged in reverse'

Nicole Kidman stars alongside Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter in Netflix series, 'The Perfect Couple'

Web Desk
July 25, 2024

Photo: Doctor explains Nicole Kidman's age-defying looks: 'Aged in reverse'

Nicole Kidman’s fans suspect that she has gone under the knife to get her youth redefined.

As fans will be aware, Nicole Kidman sparked plastic surgery rumours since the trailer of her new mini-series, The Perfect Couple, alongside Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter, aired.

In a recent chat with Life & Style, Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., presented his analysis on Nicole’s super-refreshed face.

He kicked off the chat by saying, “It appears that Nicole has undergone a facelift, which has removed any drooping skin on her face.”

“She also may have undergone an endoscopic brow lift. This is a minimally invasive operation that lifts the brows higher without visible scars,” the expert suggested.

Dr. Youn added that the Family Affair actress has undergone upper eyelid lift, too, “as her eyes look more open.”

Moreover, he suspected that Nicole has had a “conservative” amount of filler injected into her lips and cheeks, which gives her an “overall” “tight and refreshed” look.

Wrapping up the chat, he exclaimed, “Like she’s aged in reverse!”

