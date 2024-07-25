Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan impression divides fans in new biopic teaser

Bob Dylan's biopic 'A Complete Unknown' starring Timothée Chalamet is scheduled to release in December

Timothée Chalamet sings Bob Dylan's classic A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet, famed for his performances in Dune Part Two and Wonka, received mixed reviews for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the recently released teaser.

While some users criticized his singings, others praised Chalamet's effort to capture Dylan's unique voice.

One X user wrote, "Why is Bob Dylan in a Timothee Chalamet biopic? Questionable casting decision imo," while another added, "why does timothee chalamet actually sound so much like bob dylan im scared this is not how this was supposed to go."

"Just saw that trailer. My first thought was that he sounds surprisingly like Bob Dylan while still sounding maybe too clearly like Timothée Chalamet," another user noted.

The actor dedicated himself to the role by working with a dialect coach, Tim Monich, and a vocal coach, Eric Vetro.

He also found inspiration in Austin Butler's performance in Elvis as Chalamet told OK Magazine previously, "I saw the way [Butler] committed to it all — and realized I needed to step it up."

However, Vetro explained that Chalamet’s goal wasn't to mimic Dylan exactly but to embody his essence, stating, "It’s bringing the characteristics of Dylan’s voice, mannerisms, and speech patterns into the music."

Watch Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown' trailer



