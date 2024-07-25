Courteney Cox honors Johnny McDaid's birthday with sweet tribute

Courteney Cox celebrated her partner Johnny McDaid's 48th birthday.

On Wednesday, Courteney took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the Snow Patrol singer.

The Friends actress and Johnny shares over a decade of love and companionship.

'Friends' star Courteney Cox celebrated partner Johnny McDaid's birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Courteney posted a series of photos with the first image showcasing the couple cozied up, radiating happiness.

The following photos showcased Johnny's diverse interests, including one of him performing on stage, while another of him co-piloting an airplane.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything. I love you always J ps. He threw it back.”

The post garnered attention from fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has all my respect for making Court happy.”

Another added, “Awww gorgeous couple! Happy bday to him.”

“Happy birthday Johnny! I can still hear your sweet voice lovin up my friend at her birthday. You are the best,” the third comment read.

Courteney and Johnny’s relationship began in 2013 after meeting at a party she hosted, thanks to their mutual friend Ed Sheeran, who introduced them.

They announced their engagement in 2014 but called it off shortly after, choosing to remain in a committed relationship.