Khloé Kardashian's young biological age leaves sister Kim 'livid'

Khloé Kardashian was stunned to learn her biological age in a recent episode of 'The Kardashians'

July 25, 2024

Khloé Kardashian received surprising news about her biological age.

During the final episode of The Kardashians, Khloé underwent a biological age test alongside Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Khloé, known for her indulgence in sweets like ice cream and cookies, expressed anxiety about her test results.

“My heart is racing. I feel my pulse beating out of my neck. Why am I so freaked out? If I find out I’m 812, I’m just gonna cry. I can’t do this,” she said.

She compared her lifestyle to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s, who is known for her healthy habits.

When the results were revealed, Khloé learned that her biological age is 28, which was a significant shock given her eating habits.

Her reaction was filled with joy and disbelief as she said, “Never in a million years! If I had to bet money, I would’ve never bet on myself,” adding, “Kim is livid, by the way. I know she’s pissed.”

Khloé also learned that her pace of aging is 0.72, making her one of the slowest-aging individuals in the world. 

