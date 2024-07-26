 
Josh Hall breaks silence on social media following divorce filing

The Realtor filed for divorce from Christina Hall on July 15

July 26, 2024

Josh Hall has taken to his social media for the first time after filing for divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall.

On July 25 the formerly Austin-based real estate professional took to his official Instagram account and posted a photo of himself to his stories.

The picture featured Hall walking in the forest alone on Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Hall breaks silence on social media following divorce filing

Hall captioned his image with an emoji of praying hands.

He can be seen donning a grey color T-shirt paired with a baseball cap and gold chain.

Earlier this month, Josh filed for divorce on July 15 after nearly three years of marriage.

According to the legal document obtained by People magazine, he cited the reason for divorce as "irreconcilable differences" and also asked for spousal support from Christina.

in the other hand the Christina on the Coast star came up with her own filing on July 24 which laid out all the real estate at stake in the split.

She also asked in her filing that neither party be allowed to receive spousal support.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in October 2021 as per the divorce filing..

