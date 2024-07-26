 
Kaley Cuoco shares rare photos of daughter Matilda on her set

The 'Big Bang Theory' alum welcomed her daughter Matilda in March 2023

July 26, 2024

Kaley is all excited to host her daughter on her set.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, July 25 and posted a series of photos of her with her 15-month-old daughter Matilda.

The Big Bang Theory alum’s daughter came for the first time at her Cuoco’s working set.

Cuoco revealed that for her it was a ‘dream’ moment.

She penned down to her social media, “When your little lady visits you at work for the first time, it deserves a permanent post.”

Cuoco went on to say, "I dreamed of the classic ‘baby on camera ‘ pic since the day she was born."

"Maybe she will share this pic in 20 years when she is on the Late Show," the new mom cheekily added.

The snaps she shared feature behind-the-scenes moments of Matilda hanging around the cameras.

On the first slide which is a black and white photo, the actress wrote on the same photo in stories, “Baby girls first on set experience. I will remember this forever. I hope she will too.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kaley Cuoco welcomed Matilda in March 2023 with her partner Tom Pelphrey.

