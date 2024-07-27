Photo: Tom Cruise continues to risk his life amid Brad Pitt feud: Report

Tom Cruise seemingly enjoys the thrill he will get after performing his own stunts even if it means risking his life.

An insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, that Interview with The Vampire alum is paying no heed to safety precaution while filming the eighth installment of Mission Impossible, which resumed shooting in the U.K.

“Tom seems to think he’s invincible,” the insider disclosed.

For those unversed, the much-awaited sequel of the action thriller's story was briefly halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023.

“He’s had his pilot’s license since 1994 and owns several planes but this is beyond dangerous,” the insider continued, but warned that what Tom has been doing currently seems to be putting his life in danger.

They also remarked, “What he’s doing crosses the line.”

“A lot of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats,” the source also added.

“He pretends to be an action man, but the truth of the matter is he’s risking life,” they concluded.

This comes after reports that Tom has been taking "petty shots" at Brad Pitt since Brad started to shoot his F1 movie in Tom Cruise’s ‘territory’ U.K.