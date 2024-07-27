'Star Wars' items fetch millions in auction

Love of Star Wars knows no bounds as a Y-Wing Starfighter which appeared in 1977's A New Hope fetched a staggering $1.55 million after it was sold at Heritage's Entertainment Auction.



Further detail on the miniature tells that Colin Cantwell was its designer who was following George Lucas' rough description.

“Lucas felt the need to create distinct shapes so that the audience could immediately tell whether a ship was a ‘good guy’ or a bad guy,'” the description reads.

But this was not the only item up for grabs. Famed Princess Leia gold bikini costume which she wore in 1983's Return of the Jedi went for a whopping $175,000, according to Variety.

In other news, Star Wars' recent offerings were under fire for being 'woke.'

But, the studio behind the franchise, Lucasfilm, and its head honcho Kathleen Kennedy shrugged off the criticism saying that inclusivity must be at the center of storytelling.

"Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it's terrifying," the chief continued.

"Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That's an easy decision for me."