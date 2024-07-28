Late guitarist Jeff Beck wished he 'shouldn't have done' THIS album

Jeff Beck might be one of the best guitarists of all time, however even he put out some music he regrets.

The late musician consistently thought of the fact how his solo career could have been even better if he hadn’t released his second album, Blow By Blow.

When his rock band, The Yardbirds got into jamming towards Beck’s ending time with them, the Freeway Jam hit-maker took this opportunity to create solo content that let his guitar riffs to the talking to his listeners.

However, as per his interview to Guitar Player, he expressed he would rather have preferred not to released Blow By Blow in the first place.

“I guess at that time I wanted some solidification; I had to be playing a tune, not just abstract flurries of noise,” he told the outlet at that time.

Beck continued, “There had to be some nice chords to get the listener to draw an ear a bit closer. But I shouldn’t have done Blow By Blow. I wish I hadn’t done any of them because they’re just mistakes on record.”

However, it would be safe to say, no matter how much the musician critiqued his album, it would not have laid a foundation for his album, Wired, that came out years later.